The SVB Ripple Effect May Continue to Affect the Companies You Hold

In this video, I will talk about the aftereffects of the SVB Financial collapse on small and big tech companies such as Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), Shopify, and Twilio and how this event might become an opportunity for investors.*Stock prices used were from the trading day of March 13, 2023. The video was published on March 14, 2023.Continue reading