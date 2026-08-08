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08.08.2026 10:58:00
The White House Continues to Promote the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. Here's What It Means for Bitcoin.
Last March, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) investors rejoiced at the launch of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. Its creation was supposed to be a major catalyst in pushing up the price of Bitcoin. However, the price of Bitcoin is now down 50% from its highs, and enthusiasm for crypto has cooled.The good news, though, is that there has been a new push by the White House this summer to move ahead with the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. If successful, it could augur big things ahead for the world's top cryptocurrency.It's one thing to sign an executive order for a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, as President Donald Trump did last year. It's another thing entirely to come up with a comprehensive piece of bipartisan legislation for a strategic reserve that will outlast several presidencies.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1559
|
0,0037
|
|
0,32
|Japanischer Yen
|
182,43
|
-0,1100
|
|
-0,06
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8572
|
0,0004
|
|
0,05
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9344
|
-0,0013
|
|
-0,14
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0678
|
0,0268
|
|
0,30
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