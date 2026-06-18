18.06.2026 12:25:00

The World's Biggest Ethereum Treasury Company Just Bought the Dip on Ethereum. Should You?

Bitmine Immersion Technologies (NYSE: BMNR), the largest corporate holder of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), announced on June 8 that it had bought 126,971 ETH for roughly $214 million, its biggest weekly purchase of 2026. In doing so, it showed confidence in the asset by buying the dip, as Ethereum was trading near $1,816 as of June 15, down 63% from its August 2025 all-time high of $4,946.That kind of conviction is probably enough to tempt some investors to buy the coin and go along for the ride. But is it really a good financial decision to follow Bitmine's move here?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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