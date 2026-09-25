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25.09.2026 19:46:00
These 2 Metrics Are Flashing Green for Bitcoin. So Is the Bitcoin Bear Market Finally Over?
Just when you thought it was dead, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is proving the naysayers wrong. From its peak in October last year to its 52-week low on July 1 this year, the digital asset tanked by 53%. Since reaching the bottom of that cyclical trough, however, it has climbed by 47% (as of Sept. 23). Now, much of the chatter in the crypto space suggests that the worst days are in the past.
So, is the recent Bitcoin bear market finally over? Astute investors should pay attention to these two metrics that support the case for optimism.
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1391
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Japanischer Yen
|
179,21
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8599
|
-0,0011
|
|
-0,13
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9438
|
0,0017
|
|
0,18
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,9355
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
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