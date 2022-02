These 4 Bitcoin-Linked Stocks Are Rocketing Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Today's been a wild ride in the crypto world, with the entire crypto market surging 6.2% over the past 24 hours, as of 3:45 p.m. ET. Over this same time frame, top cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) surged 5.8%, driving most of the market's gains today.However, other Bitcoin-related companies saw surges that, in some cases, exceeded Bitcoin's gain today. From yesterday's close, Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT) and Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) appreciated 8.4% and 6.9%, respectively, as of 3:45. p.m. ET. Two smaller-cap Bitcoin-related businesses, CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) and Bit Mining (NYSE: BTCM), saw more muted gains, rising 3.8% and 1.5%, respectively.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading