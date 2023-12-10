|
10.12.2023 11:41:00
These Crypto Executives Think Bitcoin Could Be Worth $100,000 in 2024
With Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) currently trading near an 18-month high of $44,000, it's perhaps no surprise that a number of analysts and investors are now rushing to put out higher price targets for Bitcoin. The growing consensus is that Bitcoin could be on a trajectory to hit $100,000 next year.As a result, top executives from within the crypto industry are now chiming in on Bitcoin's prospects for 2024, with many convinced Bitcoin could more than double in value within just 12 months. Let's take a closer look at why they think Bitcoin could be worth $100,000 in 2024.One of the most prominent voices calling for a rapid appreciation in the price of Bitcoin is Michael Saylor, chairman (and former CEO) of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR). His company is one of the world's largest holders of Bitcoin, thanks to a Bitcoin accumulation strategy launched back in August 2020. As of Nov. 30, MicroStrategy held 174,530 Bitcoins acquired at an average price of $30,252. Given Bitcoin's current price of $44,000, MicroStrategy is now sitting on a profit of over $2 billion.
