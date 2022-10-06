|
06.10.2022 12:15:00
Thinking About Buying Shiba Inu? Buy Ethereum Instead
After watching Shiba Inu soar more than 45,000,000% last year, you might want to get in on the action -- especially since the popular meme token has a couple of catalysts ahead: development of its metaverse and the launch of a scaling solution. But Shiba Inu's limited uses don't help it stand out among rivals. And that means there may be a better long-term option out there for you.There's one that already has proven itself in the world of decentralized applications (dApps) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), for example. It also just made a transformation that should make it an even stronger player. I'm talking about Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).Ethereum completed "The Merge" on Sept. 15. This event was a switch to the proof-of-stake method of validating transactions from proof of work.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
