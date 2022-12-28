Thinking of Buying Bitcoin in 2023? Check Out These 3 Growth Stocks First

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is down 64% this year, and that sell-off could make now an enticing time to buy the cryptocurrency. The only problem: Where its value goes next year and beyond remains a huge question mark.Investors can't simply look at its financials the way they would a regular stock and see that it's undervalued, and thus justify it as a sound long-term investment. Speculation is a key driver in its value, and that can make owning Bitcoin and any other cryptocurrency incredibly risky.If you're looking for an investment with tons of potential upside in the long term and are willing to take on risk, then you may want to consider investing in the following disruptive growth stocks: Block (NYSE: SQ), Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV), Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR). Here's why these stocks can be better buys and less risky than Bitcoin in 2023.Continue reading