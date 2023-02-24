|
24.02.2023 13:57:00
Thinking of Buying Solana? Buy Ethereum Instead.
Not too long ago, there was only one blockchain with smart-contract functionality -- Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). But as the cryptocurrency market has matured and evolved, new smart-contract-capable blockchains have come into existence that claim to build on some of Ethereum's shortcomings. One of those new competitors is Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), and in the last few years, it has risen into a class of blockchains known as Ethereum killers due to its potential to upend Ethereum's dominance of the market. However, this proclaimed title as an Ethereum killer is greatly misconstrued, as it portrays the current situation of smart-contract blockchains jockeying for the top spot as a close race. In reality, Ethereum is a clear-cut leader by a long shot.Continue reading
