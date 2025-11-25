|
This 1 Key Stablecoin Trend Just Stalled -- Should Ethereum Investors Be Worried?
Stablecoins are the crypto sector's cash equivalent asset of choice. Typically backed by fiat currency accounts and supported by smart contracts that maintain the coin's price stability, these coins serve specialized purposes in the cryptocurrency world. For most investors, they serve as the bridge between bank accounts and blockchains. However, after climbing steadily for the last couple of years and surging through the third quarter of 2025, the total stablecoin market cap is now near $300 billion and has slipped by roughly 1.5% over the last 30 days.A market that was gushing new on-chain dollars is suddenly just idling, and that could be a problem for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), as more than half of those stablecoins live on that blockchain. Let's unpack how serious this trend losing steam might be, and what investors should do about it.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
