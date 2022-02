This Blockchain-Based Startup Aims to Take a Carbon Footprint-Friendly Approach to E-Commerce

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The world of fintech is an exciting space to invest in and promises to produce an abundance of new and exciting opportunities for long-term investors in the years ahead.In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Jan. 11, Fool contributors Jose Najarro, Rachel Warren, and Demitri Kalogeropoulos, along with Fool analyst Asit Sharma, discuss a London-based fintech company called Twig that is built on the blockchain and allows users to trade their used goods for instant cash. Continue reading