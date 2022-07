This Company Is Buying More Bitcoin in This Crypto Crash -- Should You Do the Same?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Business analytics company MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) has converted nearly all of its cash reserves into Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) tokens. You might expect CEO Michael Saylor to be less enthusiastic about this idea, as Bitcoin prices fell nearly 60% in the first half of 2022, but the company is still buying more digital coins.Is MicroStrategy setting a bad example here -- or should you follow suit?According to official filings to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), MicroStrategy bought another 480 Bitcoins between May 3 and June 28. The average price per coin worked out to $20,817, and the total investment added up to $9.99 million.