03.12.2025 13:00:00

This Crack in Bitcoin's Armor Gives Investors 1 Excellent Reason to Buy Zcash

If you were designing a vault for your life savings, you would probably want features like walls nobody can break and doors that nobody can see through. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) delivers on aspects of the first part, but for the second part, Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) can do the trick, and the other coin can't.Importantly, if the political climate evolves in a certain way, there is a chance that this distinction will matter a lot more than it does today. Let's unpack what that means for long-term investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
