18.01.2023 13:00:00

This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023

When Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) started getting wide public notice in 2020 and 2021, it already had a huge lead over other blockchains that were launching amid the crypto bubble. Developers had spent years constructing tools and infrastructure that projects like non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and new tokens could build on. As we begin a new year, there's one cryptocurrency that has the momentum of a different type that could make it the Ethereum of 2023. That's Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC), the blockchain that's become the go-to for corporate America. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Sie möchten in Kryptowährungen investieren? Unsere Ratgeber erklären, wie es innerhalb von 15 Minuten geht:

» Bitcoin kaufen, Ripple kaufen, IOTA kaufen, Litecoin kaufen, Ethereum kaufen, Monero kaufen.

Newssuche

GO

Nachrichten

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,0813
0,0019
0,18
Japanischer Yen
138,891
-0,0990
-0,07
Britische Pfund
0,875
0,0010
0,11
Schweizer Franken
0,9902
0,0013
0,13
Hongkong-Dollar
8,4687
0,0215
0,25
Währungsrechner
mehr

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Konjunktursorgen der Anleger: ATX mit deutlichen Verlusten -- DAX unter 15.000 Punkten -- Wall Street startet tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben im Donnerstagshandel kräftig nach. Am US-Aktienmarkt zeigt sich ein tieferer Handelsstart. Die Börsen in Fernost schlugen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.
pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen