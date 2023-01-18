|
18.01.2023 13:00:00
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
When Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) started getting wide public notice in 2020 and 2021, it already had a huge lead over other blockchains that were launching amid the crypto bubble. Developers had spent years constructing tools and infrastructure that projects like non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and new tokens could build on. As we begin a new year, there's one cryptocurrency that has the momentum of a different type that could make it the Ethereum of 2023. That's Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC), the blockchain that's become the go-to for corporate America. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Sie möchten in Kryptowährungen investieren? Unsere Ratgeber erklären, wie es innerhalb von 15 Minuten geht:» Bitcoin kaufen, Ripple kaufen, IOTA kaufen, Litecoin kaufen, Ethereum kaufen, Monero kaufen.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0813
|
0,0019
|
|
0,18
|Japanischer Yen
|
138,891
|
-0,0990
|
|
-0,07
|Britische Pfund
|
0,875
|
0,0010
|
|
0,11
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9902
|
0,0013
|
|
0,13
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,4687
|
0,0215
|
|
0,25
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKonjunktursorgen der Anleger: ATX mit deutlichen Verlusten -- DAX unter 15.000 Punkten -- Wall Street startet tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben im Donnerstagshandel kräftig nach. Am US-Aktienmarkt zeigt sich ein tieferer Handelsstart. Die Börsen in Fernost schlugen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.