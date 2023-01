This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As investors continue to trudge their way through this crypto winter, it's easy to get caught up in the bad news. The vast majority of cryptocurrencies have tanked over the past year, and nobody knows when we'll see the light at the end of the tunnel.However, many cryptocurrencies are still loaded with potential, and investing now when prices are lower could be a smart financial move.While it's uncertain which investments will be the most successful, there's one crypto that could be the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) of 2023: Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC).Continue reading