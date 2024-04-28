|
28.04.2024 11:30:00
This Fully Ridiculous Argument Convinced Me to Buy Bitcoin and Hold It Forever
I've been investing in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) on and off for more than 10 years now, but I never quite had the conviction to hold onto my coins for very long. After all, it's doubtful that the coins will ever have real utility like a precious metal might, and there's certainly no major nation-state or equivalently powerful actor supporting its value or accepting it as a medium of exchange.A couple of years ago, however, I heard an absurd argument that completely sidestepped all of those concerns, and now I'm convinced that I'll be buying and holding Bitcoin forever.We use dollars as our primary currency every day. Despite the fact that a piece of paper with a U.S. president on it will never be inherently useful for any productive industrial purpose, there are many people worldwide who recognize that such a piece of paper is still valuable.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
