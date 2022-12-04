This Has Never Happened to Bitcoin Before. That's Why I'm Buying.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For the first time ever, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) will record its first four-month stretch of relative strength index (RSI) value of less than 42. Not only is this the longest the RSI has been lower than 42, but it will also be the first monthly close of Bitcoin's RSI below 39. Pending some sort of massive jump in price, Bitcoin's November RSI will likely be somewhere around 38, a level it has never reached before. The relative strength index (RSI) is a metric used to measure the speed and magnitude of an asset's recent price changes to evaluate whether it is overvalued or undervalued. The thinking goes that when an asset's RSI falls into undervalued territory, it's theoretically a great time to buy since the risk of prices falling further is supposedly minimal. It should be noted that this doesn't mean prices must return to highs immediately. In fact, RSI values can stay in undervalued territory for months at a time. The advantage of tracking an asset's RSI is that investors can make more informed decisions based on current conditions in a broader, historical context.