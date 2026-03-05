|
05.03.2026 18:51:55
This Investor Dumped a $3 Million Ethereum ETF, but Added to a Bitcoin Position Last Quarter
On February 17, 2026, Marathon Asset Management reported selling its entire stake in the iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA), an estimated $2.68 million transaction based on last-disclosed position values.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Marathon Asset Management liquidated its entire position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA), selling 85,000 shares. The net position change was $2.68 million. Marathon reported zero shares held at quarter-end.The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF offers institutional and retail investors a regulated vehicle to gain exposure to ether price movements without the operational complexities of direct crypto ownership. With market capitalization of $6 billion and daily liquidity on the NASDAQ, the fund provides scale and accessibility in the digital asset investment space. Its structure and transparent holdings position it as a straightforward solution for those seeking to integrate ether exposure into diversified portfolios.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
