This Investor Dumped a $3 Million Ethereum ETF, but Added to a Bitcoin Position Last Quarter

On February 17, 2026, Marathon Asset Management reported selling its entire stake in the iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA), an estimated $2.68 million transaction based on last-disclosed position values.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Marathon Asset Management liquidated its entire position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA), selling 85,000 shares. The net position change was $2.68 million. Marathon reported zero shares held at quarter-end.The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF offers institutional and retail investors a regulated vehicle to gain exposure to ether price movements without the operational complexities of direct crypto ownership. With market capitalization of $6 billion and daily liquidity on the NASDAQ, the fund provides scale and accessibility in the digital asset investment space. Its structure and transparent holdings position it as a straightforward solution for those seeking to integrate ether exposure into diversified portfolios.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Abwärtsdruck lässt etwas nach: ATX versucht sich an Erholung -- DAX mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sind leichte Gewinne zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es ebenfalls nach oben. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich höher.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

