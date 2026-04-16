|
16.04.2026 10:30:00
This Is What $1,000 Invested in Bitcoin During Its Last Bear Market Is Worth Today
When Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was priced near $16,600 on Jan. 1, 2023, the prevailing mood in crypto was funeral-grade despair; the coin was down by around 77% from its prior high. You could hardly say publicly that you were thinking about buying it without getting scoffed at. It turned out to be one of the best entry points in the asset's history.The coin is in a bear phase once again, with its price down by about 43% from its all-time high set in October 2025. So exactly how well did those who bought it during the last bear market do, and is history likely to rhyme here?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1782
|
-0,0017
|
|
-0,14
|Japanischer Yen
|
187,48
|
-0,0900
|
|
-0,05
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8712
|
0,0011
|
|
0,12
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,923
|
0,0002
|
|
0,02
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,2192
|
-0,0261
|
|
-0,28
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