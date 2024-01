This Layer-2 Crypto Just Passed Ethereum on 1 Key Metric and Is Up 27% This Week

Arbitrum (CRYPTO: ARB) is among the leading large-cap cryptocurrencies in the market this week. As of 1:45 p.m. ET, Arbitrum has surged 27.2% since last Friday's close and is one of the only top cryptos to have reached a fresh all-time high this past week.For mega-cap cryptos, it's been a rather ho-hum week. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), for example, ended the week up 3.7% and down 3.4%, respectively. Hence, the outsize interest in names like Arbitrum.Here's what investors are watching closely when it comes to this Layer-2 Ethereum scaling solution right now.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel