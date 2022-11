This One Trend Could Send Bitcoin Even Higher

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The cryptocurrency market is changing, evolving into an asset class for investors -- many of them younger -- looking for exposure outside of traditional assets like stocks and bonds. Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW), a financial services company that provides customers with various investment products, recently conducted a study that shows just how far cryptocurrencies have come in the past decade. The survey asked 1,000 customers with 401(k)s aged 21 to 70 a range of questions related to investing, retirement, and more. Participants were split into four age groups: baby boomers, Gen X, millennials, and Gen Z.There were plenty of recurring themes in the study that usually had to do with the embrace of new technology in their investing practices or lack thereof. Millennials and Gen Z consistently showed that they are interested in less traditional assets, and are utilizing smart phones and social media to research and facilitate trades. Continue reading