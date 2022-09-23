|
23.09.2022 12:41:00
This Surprising Crypto May Be the Next Big Ethereum Challenger in 2023
With a market capitalization of over $165 billion, Ethereum still stands as the premier Layer 1 blockchain in the world. It is the acknowledged market leader in just about every category of blockchain systems, including NFTs, DeFi, gaming, and the metaverse. Over its seven-year history, Ethereum has provided investors with a staggering return of 38,332.43%. As a result, investors have always sought out "the next Ethereum" that could make them crypto millionaires.In 2022, Solana emerged as the most likely Ethereum challenger. However, Solana is down more than 80% for the year, and investors could be ready to move on next year with another option. So what will be the next big Ethereum challenger in 2023? One prospect is Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO), a crypto that is well known within the crypto community but largely overlooked among cryptocurrency investors.Ever since its official public launch in June 2019, Algorand has been on a mission to create a world-class blockchain superior in every way to Ethereum. In terms of speed, security, scalability, and overall performance, it ranks near the top of all blockchains. It is also the first-ever "pure" proof-of-stake blockchain.Continue reading
