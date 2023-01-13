|
13.01.2023 12:50:00
This Surprising Stat Says That Bitcoin Might Be a Buy Right Now
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been locked in a relatively tight trading range of $16,000 to $18,000 for months now, making this crypto much less volatile than it has been in some time. In fact, Bitcoin's 30-day volatility has sunk to June 2020 levels. During one five-day period in early January, Bitcoin was actually less volatile than gold, the NASDAQ, and the S&P 500.So what's going on here? This statistic could signal a long-term trend of Bitcoin becoming less volatile over time as it becomes more of a mainstream risk asset held by both retail and institutional investors. Or it could be the calm before the storm before Bitcoin explodes in value.Volatility is just a statistical measure of how much Bitcoin's value fluctuates up and down over time. The higher the volatility, the higher the potential fluctuation. This is true for both the upside and the downside. Thus, Bitcoin's relatively high historical volatility means it is capable of higher highs and lower lows than other assets. In many ways, volatility is the key to understanding what makes Bitcoin so unique as an asset.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Sie möchten in Kryptowährungen investieren? Unsere Ratgeber erklären, wie es innerhalb von 15 Minuten geht:» Bitcoin kaufen, Ripple kaufen, IOTA kaufen, Litecoin kaufen, Ethereum kaufen, Monero kaufen.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0833
|
-0,0017
|
|
-0,16
|Japanischer Yen
|
138,4745
|
-1,8255
|
|
-1,30
|Britische Pfund
|
0,886
|
-0,0023
|
|
-0,26
|Schweizer Franken
|
1,0039
|
-0,0030
|
|
-0,30
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,4778
|
0,0052
|
|
0,06
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStart der Berichtssaison: ATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich in Grün -- US-Börsen zu Handelsende im Plus -- Asiens Märkte schließen mehrheitlich fester
Anleger am heimischen Markt hielten sich am Freitag zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte im Plus. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich vor dem Wochenende in Grün. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Freitag mehrheitlich Gewinne gemacht.