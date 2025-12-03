|
03.12.2025 07:23:00
This Tiny U.S. State Continues to Deliver Huge News for Bitcoin Investors
The state of New Hampshire just made crypto history by announcing the first-ever municipal bond backed by Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). That comes just months after New Hampshire approved the first-ever Strategic Bitcoin Reserve at the state level.The big picture is the continued integration of Bitcoin into the global financial system. New Hampshire's Bitcoin-backed municipal bond is further proof that the worlds of traditional finance and blockchain finance are blurring, often in ways that nobody could have possibly predicted just a few years ago.What might this mean for the future of Bitcoin?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1671
|
0,0045
|
|
0,39
|Japanischer Yen
|
181,05
|
-0,1200
|
|
-0,07
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8746
|
-0,0053
|
|
-0,60
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9331
|
-0,0005
|
|
-0,05
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0842
|
0,0327
|
|
0,36
