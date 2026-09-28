28.09.2026 20:35:00

This Top Ethereum Rival Has More Than Doubled in Two Weeks. But Is It a Buy?

NEAR (CRYPTO: NEAR), the native token of the NEAR Protocol, has more than doubled in value over the past two weeks. Let's see why this potential challenger for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is gaining so much attention -- and if it's still worth buying today.

NEAR, like Ethereum, is a Layer-1 blockchain built for decentralized applications (dApps) and AI-driven agent economies. Both blockchains use the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, which means their networks are secured by validators who stake (lock up) their tokens rather than by miners using energy-intensive hardware.

Image source: Getty Images.

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