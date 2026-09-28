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28.09.2026 20:35:00
This Top Ethereum Rival Has More Than Doubled in Two Weeks. But Is It a Buy?
NEAR (CRYPTO: NEAR), the native token of the NEAR Protocol, has more than doubled in value over the past two weeks. Let's see why this potential challenger for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is gaining so much attention -- and if it's still worth buying today.
NEAR, like Ethereum, is a Layer-1 blockchain built for decentralized applications (dApps) and AI-driven agent economies. Both blockchains use the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, which means their networks are secured by validators who stake (lock up) their tokens rather than by miners using energy-intensive hardware.
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Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1369
|
-0,0016
|
|
-0,14
|Japanischer Yen
|
178,947
|
-0,1530
|
|
-0,09
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8577
|
-0,0023
|
|
-0,27
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,946
|
0,0025
|
|
0,27
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,9188
|
-0,0103
|
|
-0,11
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