This Venture Capitalist Thinks Solana Will Surpass Ethereum During the Next Bull Market Cycle. Here's Why He's Wrong.

Kyle Samani, co-founder of Multicoin Capital and an early Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) backer, made a bold prediction in a September interview with Cointelegraph. He believes that Solana will flip Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), meaning pass it in market cap, during this market cycle.

Ethereum was the first major blockchain with smart contract capabilities, but Samani says that today no one really uses it, and that the blockchain network remains on top only because of its stablecoin supply. He expects crypto companies to switch to Solana because it's the most functional network.

I'm bullish on Solana, too, but I believe the odds of this prediction happening are slim.

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