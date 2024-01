Time to Choose: Which Bitcoin ETFs Stand Out in the Early Going, and How Different Are the Winners?

At long last, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved a handful of applications to launch exchange-traded funds (ETFs) reflecting the spot price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) tokens. Investors now have access to 11 Bitcoin-based ETFs, allowing exposure to the largest cryptocurrency even in account types that don't offer crypto-trading. And there was much rejoicing.It's still early, but the hopeful field of Bitcoin ETF options has already started separating the wheat from the chaff. Four of the 11 funds stand head and shoulders over the rest with far more trading action and larger Bitcoin portfolios under management one week later.Each fund offers a unique spin on the idea of Bitcoin-based ETFs. Some of the lagging options may offer interesting features, but their market footprint is too small for proper coverage under The Fool's disclosure policy and general publishing guidelines. Stocks and cryptocurrencies with market caps below $200 million are below the coverage threshold, and the same limit applies to the net asset value (NAV) of ETFs. Most of the new Bitcoin names sit far below that level.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel