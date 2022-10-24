|
24.10.2022 18:41:36
Today's Price Action Suggests Enthusiasm Around Ethereum May Be Far From Overdone
Overall volatility in the crypto sector over the past few months remains well below where it's been for much of the past few years. That said, certain top cryptocurrencies are on the move today, with Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) among the biggest winners. As of noon ET, this top token surged 2.1% higher over the past 24 hours, as investor demand appears to be recovering for risk assets, at least for now.This notable move amid a very mixed market today signals heightened investor interest in Ethereum's upgraded network. Prior to Ethereum's mid-September The Merge, which ushered in a new, more energy-efficient proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, investor interest in Ethereum peaked at its high for this year. However, since then, a "buy the rumor, sell the news" type of sentiment has built. That said, a decline of around 35% from Ethereum's August peak may be inviting value investors to step into this token as we head into year-end. Whether it's improving macro conditions, a Santa Claus rally, or hope that the crypto sector's lower volatility will filter through to higher valuations over the medium term, it's clear expectations remain high for this foundational blockchain right now.Continue reading
