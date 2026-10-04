04.10.2026 10:31:00

Tom Lee's Bitmine Is Buying Ethereum Hand Over Fist. Is the Long-Awaited Crypto Bull Market Finally Here?

Bitmine Immersion Technologies (NYSE: BMNR) is buying up plenty of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) every week, and it's making investors wonder whether a new crypto bull market is playing out in its early innings. Bitmine holds 6,001,302 ETH as of Sept. 27, 2026, or 4.9% of the coin's total supply, putting it very close to the goal of its chairman, Tom Lee, who aspires to own a full 5%.

According to Lee, a fresh crypto bull market started in late June. If he's right, a rally could push Bitmine's stock back to a premium over its crypto, letting it fund far more Ethereum buying. Let's take a look at what Bitmine is doing and how it factors into the odds of there being a new crypto bull run.

Image source: Getty Images.

Continue reading

Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Krypto kaufen

Newssuche

GO

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,1253
0,0012
0,10
Japanischer Yen
177,71
0,0000
0,00
Britische Pfund
0,8503
-0,0017
-0,20
Schweizer Franken
0,9335
-0,0007
-0,08
Hongkong-Dollar
8,8301
0,0000
0,00
Währungsrechner
mehr

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18:29 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 40
14:49 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 40: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.10.26 KW 40: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03.10.26 September 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Arbeitsmarktdaten bremsen Zinssorgen: Wall Street schließt in Grün -- ATX beendet Handel nach Richtungssuche fester -- DAX geht mit kräftigem Plus ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich wankelmütig, während sich der deutsche Leitindex mit Gewinnen präsentierte. Auch die US-Börsen steuerten auf einen versöhnlichen Wochenschluss hin. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Freitag nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen