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02.08.2026 14:21:00
Top Financial Institutions and Crypto Companies Just Formed a New Bitcoin Security Consortium. What Does That Mean for Bitcoin?
Over the next three years, a group of leading financial institutions and crypto companies plan to spend at least $15 million on the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) Security Consortium. At stake: the long-term security and resilience of the Bitcoin blockchain ecosystem.A major focal point will be preparing Bitcoin for the coming era of quantum computing. That's big news because the so-called "quantum threat" has been a source of growing concern for Bitcoin investors. Simply put, if super-powerful quantum computers eventually break Bitcoin's cryptography, it could be game over for crypto investors.While there have been scams, hacks, and exploits that have drained crypto wallets and raided crypto exchanges in the past, the Bitcoin blockchain has never been directly compromised. Today's computers simply aren't powerful enough to break Bitcoin's cryptography. And that has always been a rallying point for backers of the digital currency.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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1,1529
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0,0004
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0,03
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181,59
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-2,4000
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-1,30
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0,8559
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-0,04
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0,9307
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0,0024
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0,26
|Hongkong-Dollar
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9,041
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0,0016
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0,02
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