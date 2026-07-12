|
13.07.2026 00:30:00
Top Value Investor Bill Miller IV Says Bitcoin Is Undervalued. So How Much Higher Can Bitcoin Go This Year?
With Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) down 50% from its all-time highs, the decision to invest in cryptocurrency has become tremendously polarizing. Some investors have already thrown in the towel, convinced that higher returns are able to be found in sectors such as AI.But not value investors such as Bill Miller IV, chairman and chief investment officer of Miller Value Partners. As he pointed out in a recent CNBC interview, "the fundamental case for Bitcoin has never been stronger." For crypto investors willing and able to wait out the current period of volatility, is this an invitation to buy Bitcoin?The problem, quite frankly, is that it's getting harder and harder to make the case that Bitcoin has any intrinsic value. If it's a "store of value," then why is its price collapsing? If it's a "means of exchange," then why is almost nobody using Bitcoin to make everyday purchases? If it's a long-term investment asset, then why does it produce no cash flows? The value of Bitcoin seems to be based on nothing more than investor sentiment, meaning that its value could theoretically fall all the way to zero.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1415
|
-0,0015
|
|
-0,13
|Japanischer Yen
|
184,63
|
-0,9800
|
|
-0,53
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8523
|
-0,0005
|
|
-0,06
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9238
|
0,0013
|
|
0,14
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,9491
|
-0,0072
|
|
-0,08
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schlussendllich etwas schwächer -- US-Börsen ziehen an -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich mit positiven Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag etwas höher. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierte leicht nach unten. Die Wall Street bewegte sich auf grünem Terrain. Die Anleger in Asien griffen am Freitag mehrheitlich zu.