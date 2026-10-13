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13.10.2026 13:44:00
Top VC Investors Say the AI Agent Economy Will Run on Blockchain Rails. Here Are 2 Blockchain Stocks to Buy Now.
As artificial intelligence agents become more sophisticated and start paying each other for goods and services, they'll likely use a blockchain to do it, and then the companies running those chains will collect a toll. Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) are well-positioned to benefit from that trend, if it happens.
What's more, some major investors think we're already seeing this as an early preview of the incoming AI agent economy. Let's take a look at what those investors are saying and how Coinbase and Robinhood are already positioned to capitalize on it.
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8,7888
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0,0333
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0,38
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