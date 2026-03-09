|
09.03.2026 09:15:00
Traders Are Paying Just Pennies for "Yes" on $150,000 Bitcoin by March -- What That Implies for the Next Leg of This Rally
In late October, prediction market traders were giving Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) a 60% chance of hitting a price of $150,000 by the end of March 2026. At the time, Bitcoin was trading near an all-time high of $126,000 and its future looked very bright indeed.But, my, how times have changed. Bitcoin has since crashed down to the $72,000 price level, and shows no signs of heading higher any time soon. As a result, prediction markets are paying just pennies for "yes" on $150,000 Bitcoin by the end of March. How should you weigh this collapse of prediction market sentiment when considering Bitcoin's trajectory over the next 12 months?It's important to keep in mind that Bitcoin historically has followed a four-year cycle of boom and bust. Three good years are typically followed by one very bad year in which Bitcoin loses 57% or more of its value.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
