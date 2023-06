Two Compelling Reasons to Invest in Ethereum Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In the last decade, not only have cryptocurrencies gained legitimacy as an asset class, but novel use cases of the technology have created entirely new markets. One such market is decentralized finance, better known as DeFi, and it is brimming with potential.As one of the primary use cases of cryptocurrencies today, exposure to DeFi is more of a necessity than a choice due to the enormous potential. DeFi has the power to revolutionize traditional financial systems, transcend borders, eliminate intermediaries, and democratize access to financial services with innovative applications built on top of blockchains. For those looking for exposure to DeFi, the choice is relatively simple. With minimal analysis, it's abundantly clear that Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) provides investors with the best chances to capitalize on this burgeoning market. Continue reading