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11.09.2026 17:37:00
Up 143% in 30 Days, Is Zcash (ZEC) a Buy Before Sept. 14?
With the price of the privacy coin Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) flying by 143% in the 30-day period ending on Sept. 10, its holders are voting on some of the most important issues that can affect an investment thesis for buying a cryptocurrency. Specifically, they're weighing in on the policies that control how many new coins the network issues, and how fast that issuance occurs; the voting closes on Sept. 14, and five questions are on the ballot.
So does it make sense to buy the coin in advance of that date, or not?
Jetzt Devisen-CFDs mit bis zu Hebel 30 handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie mit Devisen-CFDs mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Mit nur 100 € können Sie von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital profitieren!
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1598
|
-0,0014
|
|
-0,12
|Japanischer Yen
|
178,26
|
0,0400
|
|
0,02
|Britische Pfund
|
0,858
|
-0,0014
|
|
-0,16
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9465
|
0,0023
|
|
0,24
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0964
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
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