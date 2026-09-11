11.09.2026 17:37:00

Up 143% in 30 Days, Is Zcash (ZEC) a Buy Before Sept. 14?

With the price of the privacy coin Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) flying by 143% in the 30-day period ending on Sept. 10, its holders are voting on some of the most important issues that can affect an investment thesis for buying a cryptocurrency. Specifically, they're weighing in on the policies that control how many new coins the network issues, and how fast that issuance occurs; the voting closes on Sept. 14, and five questions are on the ballot.

So does it make sense to buy the coin in advance of that date, or not?

Image source: Getty Images.

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