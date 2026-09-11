Up 143% in 30 Days, Is Zcash (ZEC) a Buy Before Sept. 14?

With the price of the privacy coin Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) flying by 143% in the 30-day period ending on Sept. 10, its holders are voting on some of the most important issues that can affect an investment thesis for buying a cryptocurrency. Specifically, they're weighing in on the policies that control how many new coins the network issues, and how fast that issuance occurs; the voting closes on Sept. 14, and five questions are on the ballot.

So does it make sense to buy the coin in advance of that date, or not?

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