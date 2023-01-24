|
24.01.2023 11:59:00
Up 39% in 2023, Is Bitcoin Finally Back?
After a brutal 2022, the fact that we can even ask whether Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is back actually feels a little uplifting and almost like a victory. But when looking at some data on recent price action, the answer is a little more complicated than just a simple yes or no. Like stocks or commodities, cryptocurrencies are just another asset. Therefore, we can look at dynamics around its price to get a better idea of current patterns, trends that occur as bear markets turn into bull markets, and whether now might be a good time to invest in Bitcoin. One of the most widely used indicators to determine macro trends for any asset is the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). This metric takes the average price over the past 200 days and helps give a sense of whether an asset is trending for the better or worse. When Bitcoin's price is above the 200-day SMA, it is viewed as strong support, but when it falls, it turns into heavy resistance. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Sie möchten in Kryptowährungen investieren? Unsere Ratgeber erklären, wie es innerhalb von 15 Minuten geht:» Bitcoin kaufen, Ripple kaufen, IOTA kaufen, Litecoin kaufen, Ethereum kaufen, Monero kaufen.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0906
|
-0,0012
|
|
-0,10
|Japanischer Yen
|
141,5055
|
0,1355
|
|
0,10
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8799
|
-0,0003
|
|
-0,03
|Schweizer Franken
|
1,0014
|
-0,0008
|
|
-0,08
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,5393
|
-0,0101
|
|
-0,12
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNeuer Input von der Berichtssaison: ATX und DAX etwas höher -- Börsen in Honkong und Japan zu Handelsende uneinheitlich
Der heimische wie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notieren am Donnerstag leicht höher. In Japan und Hongkong zeigten sich unterschiedliche Vorzeichen, in Festlandchina wird weiterhin feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt.