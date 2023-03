Up 70% in 2023, Can Bitcoin Reach $100,000 This Year?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has traded more like a growth tech stock in recent times, as its price continues to be volatile and moves along with the ebbs and flows of investor optimism and pessimism. The top digital asset is down 60% from its all-time high from November 2021, like many speculative assets, but things could be taking a positive turn. Bitcoin is already up 70% so far in 2023 (as of the afternoon of March 22), while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index is up 12%. Can the world's most valuable cryptocurrency reach $100,000 this year? Let's take a closer look at whether this lofty goal is attainable in the next nine months. Based on its current price of roughly $27,000, a $100,000 price target implies a 270% gain between now and the end of the year. In the grand scheme of things, this kind of monster return isn't completely out of the question. In 2020, Bitcoin's price soared by 309%. And before that, the crypto's price skyrocketed 1,300% in 2017, the year when blockchain technology had its coming-out party. However, $100,000 would be a new all-time record for Bitcoin.