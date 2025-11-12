12.11.2025 11:00:00

Up 845% in 2025, Is Zcash a Buy With $1,500?

There's often something special about an asset that's able to sprint while others in its class are struggling. In the crypto market of late 2025, that sprinter is Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC), and it's leaving pretty much everything else in crypto in the dust, with its price climbing by 845% this year alone (as of Nov. 10).This formerly niche privacy coin is now angling for something closer to an encrypted money narrative, as it directly copies Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) scarcity, but with optional privacy features layered on top. Is it worth a timely investment of $1,500, or is its blistering run approaching an end?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Jetzt Devisen-CFDs mit bis zu Hebel 30 handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie mit Devisen-CFDs mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Mit nur 100 € können Sie von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,1637
0,0045
0,39
Japanischer Yen
179,49
0,1300
0,07
Britische Pfund
0,8823
-0,0006
-0,06
Schweizer Franken
0,9228
-0,0022
-0,23
Hongkong-Dollar
9,0425
0,0345
0,38
Währungsrechner
mehr

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.25 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.25 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Shutdown beendet: ATX schwächer -- DAX leichter -- Wall Street tiefer-- Märkte in Fernost letztlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert von seiner ruhigen Seite, während das deutsche Börsenbarometer Verluste einsteckt. Die US-Börsen eröffnen die Sitzung am Donnestag verhalten. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Donnerstag überwiegend leicht aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen