Up More Than 200% In 2023, This Bitcoin Mining Stock Is Still a Screaming Buy

It may be hard to imagine, but the creation of Bitcoin in 2009 actually laid the foundation for an entire new industry -- Bitcoin mining. In the 14 years that Bitcoin has been in existence, a slew of companies have decided to base their entire business model on the cryptocurrency, and some have even decided to go public. Today, there are around 17 different companies that investors can choose from, but deciding which company is worthy of your investment requires a little more research. However, when we do some digging, there is one clear-cut Bitcoin miner deserving of an investment today -- Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT).Simply put, Riot is one of the top-producing Bitcoin miners. Since the beginning of 2022, the company has mined the second most Bitcoins in the industry with more than 8,200. This production is likely a reflection of its massive facilities in West Texas that are continuing to grow and bring miners online by the year.