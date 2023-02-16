|
16.02.2023 14:01:00
Visa and Mastercard Have Embraced Blockchain Technology. It's a Smart Long-Term Strategy
Considering the disruptive nature of blockchain technology, one could be forgiven for thinking that traditional payment players would be very worried -- and perhaps even combative towards -- the new payment method.But rather, Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA), the two largest payment rails in the world, have embraced blockchain technology, implementing it into several of their products and services. They've also vowed to keep innovating around the technology as well. Mastercard, for instance, has at least 89 blockchain patents.In many ways, blockchain technology heightens the competition for these large, traditional payment players. But that's a key reason why embracing the technology is a smart long-term strategy for both Visa and Mastercard.Continue reading
