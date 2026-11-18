If you bought Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) expecting the fees it uses to shrink its coin supply and lift its price, it might be time to sell. Its co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, just said not to count on that premise. In a Nov. 8 thread on X (formerly Twitter), Buterin said that his vision for the coin is that its value should be assessed by a handful of factors that are distinct from the fees users pay to make transactions on its blockchain.

Instead, he thinks it should be considered as a store of value, which implies different things about what makes it valuable. Here's why that newly outlined philosophical position could be grounds to sell Ethereum if you hold it.

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