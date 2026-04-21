21.04.2026 18:54:40

Want to Be a Millionaire? Buy Battle Tested Bitcoin Before It's Back to $100,000

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the world's most valuable cryptocurrency, reached its all-time high of more than $126,000 last October. But as of this writing, it trades at about $76,000. Let's see why Bitcoin stumbled over the past six months -- and why it could still generate millionaire-making gains for patient investors who can stomach the near-term volatility.In 2024 and 2025, three catalysts drove Bitcoin's price higher: the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) finally approved Bitcoin's first spot price exchange-traded funds (ETFs), its latest "halving" cut its mining rewards in half, and the Fed cut its benchmark rates six times.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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