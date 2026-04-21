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21.04.2026 18:54:40
Want to Be a Millionaire? Buy Battle Tested Bitcoin Before It's Back to $100,000
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the world's most valuable cryptocurrency, reached its all-time high of more than $126,000 last October. But as of this writing, it trades at about $76,000. Let's see why Bitcoin stumbled over the past six months -- and why it could still generate millionaire-making gains for patient investors who can stomach the near-term volatility.In 2024 and 2025, three catalysts drove Bitcoin's price higher: the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) finally approved Bitcoin's first spot price exchange-traded funds (ETFs), its latest "halving" cut its mining rewards in half, and the Fed cut its benchmark rates six times.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1688
|
0,0006
|
|
0,05
|Japanischer Yen
|
186,61
|
0,0100
|
|
0,01
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8674
|
-0,0004
|
|
-0,05
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9197
|
0,0011
|
|
0,12
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1574
|
0,0071
|
|
0,08