28.06.2024 13:10:00
Warning: Don't Buy Bitcoin Before Knowing These 5 Risks
In the past five years (as of June 26), the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has skyrocketed 454%. There aren't many assets that have outperformed this one, which currently carries a market cap of $1.2 trillion.There are compelling reasons for investors to buy the world's leading cryptocurrency right now, especially as it trades at 18% off its peak price. But there are also risks.In the U.S., the Federal Reserve has a powerful influence over the economy. That's because it can set interest rates and adjust the money supply to spur or constrain growth. The central bank essentially controls the currency and affects the country's finances.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
1,0714
0,0010
0,10
|Japanischer Yen
172,45
0,0000
0,00
|Britische Pfund
0,847
0,0001
0,01
|Schweizer Franken
0,9636
0,0015
0,16
|Hongkong-Dollar
8,3657
0,0070
0,08
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflation im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Asiens Märkte gehen fester aus der Sitzung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt ging mit kleinen Aufschlägen ins Wochenende. Der DAX präsentierte sich am Freitag wenig bewegt. Die US-Börsen gaben am letzten Handelstag der Woche nach. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.