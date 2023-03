Was bringt das SECP Update ↕️ für Cardano? Jetzt in ADA investieren 🤷‍♂️ ?

It’s time to bid farewell to #AndrewApeInu as he runs off to new adventures!



Stay tuned to see who from our #Meme team will be joining us next week!



Also don’t miss out on the #Presale and get yourself some $LHINU now! https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#memecoins #altcoins pic.twitter.com/3xAB8YQek8