Web 3.0 doesn’t need a blockchain revolution

Web 3.0, or Web3 if you prefer, refers to a new web paradigm that promises to make the internet fairer and more secure by putting users in charge of their own data and identities. Web 3.0 promises to empower all of us with unprecedented levels of control over, and visibility into, how our data is used.To Web 3.0 evangelists, this revolution is achieved via a fully "decentralized" internet built on blockchain. Needless to say, this is a departure from all of the existing constructs of the web.However, it's not reasonable to expect everyone to throw away what they currently have and start over. After all, what we have is pretty good at a lot of things. We need to shift the paradigm, not overhaul it. Instead of a revolution, what we need is an evolution of the web as we know it, to enable the capabilities promised by Web 3.0: security, privacy, consent, user-centricity, interoperability, and more.