19.01.2023 12:00:00

Web 3.0 doesn’t need a blockchain revolution

Web 3.0, or Web3 if you prefer, refers to a new web paradigm that promises to make the internet fairer and more secure by putting users in charge of their own data and identities. Web 3.0 promises to empower all of us with unprecedented levels of control over, and visibility into, how our data is used.To Web 3.0 evangelists, this revolution is achieved via a fully “decentralized” internet built on blockchain. Needless to say, this is a departure from all of the existing constructs of the web.However, it’s not reasonable to expect everyone to throw away what they currently have and start over. After all, what we have is pretty good at a lot of things. We need to shift the paradigm, not overhaul it. Instead of a revolution, what we need is an evolution of the web as we know it, to enable the capabilities promised by Web 3.0: security, privacy, consent, user-centricity, interoperability, and more.To read this article in full, please click here
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"

Jetzt Devisen-CFDs mit bis zu Hebel 30 handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie mit Devisen-CFDs mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Mit nur 100,00 € können Sie von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
Jetzt informieren
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Nachrichten

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,0857
0,0024
0,22
Japanischer Yen
140,701
1,5910
1,14
Britische Pfund
0,8752
0,0010
0,11
Schweizer Franken
0,999
0,0068
0,69
Hongkong-Dollar
8,5027
0,0200
0,24
Währungsrechner
mehr

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen in Grün -- ATX geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel über 15.000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich freundlich
Vor dem Wochenende wagten sich die Anleger an der Wall Street aus der Reserve. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten im Freitagshandel Zuwächse. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.
pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen