It is Form 13F filing season, meaning it's a good time to bone up on exactly what that regulatory document is. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requires that investors exercising "investment discretion over $100 million or more" reveal their holdings in Form 13F within 45 days of the end of the prior quarter.

Likely due in part to some investors' reverence for Warren Buffett, among other famous professional market participants, following 13F filings is something of a sport. However, it's not always the best way to track what the smart money is doing.

Wells Fargo increased its holdings of the iShares Bitcoin Trust, but that’s not a buy signal. Image source: Getty Images.

Continue reading