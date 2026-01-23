|
23.01.2026 10:53:00
What Could Happen to Bitcoin if the U.S. Treasury Bond Sell-Off Continues?
When the biggest and "safest" investments in the world start to get questioned, it's necessary to take a hard look at what the idea of "safety" actually means.On that note, if major foreign holders in the European Union reduce their exposure to U.S. Treasuries as a result of the Trump administration's constant barrage of controversial actions at home and abroad, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could well end up in the conversation as an alternative store of value. But the coin's recent track record suggests a far less flattering first reaction is also probable, so let's examine what's most likely to happen if a real Treasury sell-off ends up playing out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1823
|
0,0067
|
|
0,57
|Japanischer Yen
|
184,1726
|
-2,0374
|
|
-1,09
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8672
|
-0,0035
|
|
-0,41
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9225
|
-0,0054
|
|
-0,58
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,2178
|
0,0519
|
|
0,57
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen zum Handelsende uneins -- ATX schließt leichter -- DAX schlussendlich höher -- Asiens Börsen gehen fester ins Wochenende
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt Verluste einsteckte, tendierte der deutsche Leitindex leicht aufwärts. Der Dow zeigte sich im Freitagshandel mit Verlusten. Am Freitag bewegten sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes aufwärts.