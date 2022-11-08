|
08.11.2022 11:30:00
What Do Bitcoin and Coca-Cola Have in Common?
For years, Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO) has been one of Warren Buffett's favorite stocks. He has talked often about why Coca-Cola is such a great investment. As a result, Coca-Cola has become emblematic of Buffett's long-term, value-driven investment philosophy. Coca-Cola is the type of stock that you buy and hold forever. On the other hand, Buffett is not at all fond of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). He has called it "a mirage" and "rat poison squared," and even suggested that he wouldn't buy all the Bitcoin in the world for $25. It is clear that Buffett would never even entertain the thought of adding Bitcoin to his investment portfolio. But Coca-Cola and Bitcoin might be more similar than you think. Let's take a closer look at some of the arguments that Buffett has made in favor of Coca-Cola and see if they apply to Bitcoin.A key part of Coca-Cola's appeal is that it is an iconic brand, instantly recognizable all over the world. There are plenty of different beverages out there, but Coca-Cola has become a uniquely American brand that inspires devotion from its fans and admiration from its investors. Continue reading
