What Does Michael Saylor Think of Bitcoin Right Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Michael Saylor is the founder and CEO of the business intelligence company MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR). He is also known for being one of Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) most vocal supporters. He believes so much in Bitcoin that MicroStrategy as a company owns nearly 130,000 bitcoins. The company even took out a Bitcoin-backed loan to buy $190 million more worth of Bitcoin. To say the Bitcoin evangelist has put his money where his mouth is would be an understatement. Continue reading