What Happened to Uptober? Bitcoin May Be Down in October, But Here Are 3 Reasons to Remain Bullish on BTC.

In the run-up to every October, there's always some excited talk about the prospect of "Uptober" among crypto investors on social media. So the meme goes, October tends to exhibit a strongly bullish seasonality pattern across Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and the crypto majors, and often among smaller altcoins as well. Bitcoin's October record seems to solidly earn the Uptober label. It gained in 10 of 13 Octobers from 2013 through 2025, with a 12.7% median increase.

This time around, Bitcoin is sagging, with its price down 2% for the month as of Oct. 20. At least so far, that's better than last year, when it lost 5% over the month amid a flash crash. Regardless of the mediocre first 20 days of the month, there are still three big reasons to stay bullish on this coin, and they'll be in force for a lot longer than the next 30 days.

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